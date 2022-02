The second largest city in the Ukraine, Kharkiv came under heavy fire on Monday as Russia intensified its bombardment on the city.

The video below shows the bombings as filmed by multiple views out of apartment windows. You’ll also see Ukrainian citizens confronting Russian troops as they have taken over buildings in the city.

WATCH:

Video is very hard to find on the conflict in the Ukraine, if you have any please send it to us by commenting below.

