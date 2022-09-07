WATCH: UFC Stars Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa in Heated Altercation on Week of Massive ‘Diaz vs Chimaev UFC PPV Fight’

Khamzat Chimaev loves to talk trash, but he’s really only fought minimal competition and barely survived a very game Gilbert Burns his last fight as his fight with Nate Diaz looms near.

Paulo Costa is a legit badass, he’s very game, very big, and one hell of an athlete. But he wants to make big time fights, and he said he’d like to fight the mouth Khamzat Chimaev.

Here’s the video of Paulo Costa that pissed off the mouthy Chimaev.

Costa said that Nate Diaz is a real gangster, and that Khazmat is a fake gangster. He then goes on to say that he believes that Diaz will beat Chimaev in their upcoming fight.

Well that prompted the overly mouthy Khamzat tho show up to one of Paulo’s training sessions and talk shit, expecting him to fight. The interesting thing to watch in the video below is that Paulo invited Khazmat into the mat area, but he just ran his mouth, and pretended to have his posse hold him back.

It’s more reason why people who understand the sport like myself and others do not believe that Khamzat is the next big thing.

I still believe that Gilbert Burns won the fight they had, and it was very close. Burns looked to have landed more power shots as well.

What do you think, why come in and run your mouth, and then not get on the mats when you’re invited Khamzat?

Khamzat Chimaev may very well beat Nate Diaz at their upcoming fight this Saturday night September 10 in the UFC on PPV. It may very well be the last time we ever see Nate Diaz in the UFC, but one things for sure, Nate is ALWAYS game.

What are your thoughts? Will you be watching Nate Diaz’s perhaps last fight ever in the UFC?

