WATCH: UFC Star Jorge Masvidal ‘Gov Ron DeSantis is One Bad Mother F***er’

UFC star Jorge Masvidal, one of the most feared fighters on the planet has some amazing words and compliments for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis!

“Governor DeSantis is one Bad Mother F***er because he is fighting for our freedom and he is doing it better than anybody else.”

But the UFC star was just getting warmed up.

“Not caring if he gets a limb missing in war, or if he gets his head chopped off by the media, or what not, he’s fighting every day harder than any other person I see in politics for their residents for their citizens, so thank you Ron, appreciate that.”

Check out the video below posted to Masvidal’s Rumble Page:

