WATCH: UFC President DANA White UNLOADS on Government and Docs Keeping Preventative Medicine From Americans, Obliterates Liberal Reporter in Process

UFC President Dana White was asked by a reporter about the 200 doctors that supposedly want Spotify to censor Joe Rogan, the top podcaster in America, and longtime UFC play by play anchor.

White unloaded, explaining how it was ridiculous that when he mentioned Monoclonal antibodies publicly, now no one in America can get them.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-produced molecules that act as substitute antibodies that can restore, enhance or mimic the immune system’s attack on cells. Monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 may block the virus that causes COVID-19 from attaching to human cells, making it more difficult for the virus to reproduce and cause harm. Monoclonal antibodies may also neutralize a virus.

“Medicine that absolutely works, they’re keeping from us. I don’t want to get too political and start getting into all of this shit. Ivermectin and Monoclonal Antibodies have been around for a long time. Now all of a sudden you can’t dig up to save your life, the doctors won’t give them to ya.”

White continued..

“When I did it here in Vegas, which was however many weeks ago Even when before Christmas I think or something, I made one phone call and was able to get it done. Now that’s not some fucking rich famous guy shit, like anybody could have called. Because that’s what everybody always throws at me ‘of course you could make a fucking phone call and get it’, bullshit. Everybody could have got it back then.”

White is right, and what the government and the leftist clowns are doing to America is disgusting.

White: “Now Rogan’s been talking about it, I went crazy talking about it, now you can’t get those things to save your life, literally.”

Reporter: “Are you surprised at the backlash that people don’t even want to allow you to discuss options and pre-treatment?”

White: “It’s disgusting, it’s disgusting. It’s one of the craziest things I’ve ever witnessed in my life. We’re not talking about experimental drugs or things that, this stuffs been around. The guy won the noble peace prize.”

Random Liberal Reporter: “Are you a doctor, Are you a doctor?”

Reporter: “No but there are plenty of doctors that do prescribe it.”

Random Liberal Reporter: “I just asked the question, are you a doctor?”

White: “No, but I took them and they both worked for me, so why shouldn’t I be able to take them again, or other people?”

Random Liberal Reporter: “I won’t answer that.”

White: “Come on, dive in! You want to know what’s scary, I bet I can get some fucking pain pills quicker than I can get some monoclonal antibodies.

Random Liberal Reporter: “Maybe..”

White: No, not maybe. That’s a fact, that’s a fucking fact. They hand out pain pills like they’re fucking tic tacs.

WATCH the insane video below as UFC President Dana White unloads with truth bombs.

Watch: UFC President @danawhite Is Asked About The 200+ Doctors Demanding Spotify Censor @joerogan…



And Then It Gets Good… 👇 pic.twitter.com/olSbtHv6Fi — Covid-1984 (@Orwells_Ghost_) January 16, 2022

