WATCH: UFC President Dana White and Wife Start New Years Eve Off With a Bang in Drunken Smacking Contest [VIDEO INSIDE]

An insane video coming out from New Years Eve shows UFC President Dana White and his wife Anne White smacking each other at a bar, starting the year off with a bang.

It’s not evident what started the fight, but White’s wife appears to hit him first, which he then returns fire. At the end of the video it looks as though she’s hitting him and White’s hands are down to his side.

White says the incident was regretfully, fueled by booze. White and his bride have been married for 26 years, and were celebrating Saturday night with friends in El Squid Roe, but things took a turn for the worse after they welcomed in the New Year.

The following is from TMZ:

The couple and their group were in a VIP area above the dance floor, and when Dana leaned over to say something to Anne … she reacted by slapping him across the face. Dana immediately slapped her back in the face, before friends jumped in and pulled them apart — and it all played out in plain view of patrons down below.

Eyewitnesses in the club tell TMZ Sports … Dana and Anne both seemed heavily intoxicated prior to the violence, and the video seems to bear that out, because things went from zero to 100 in an instant — seemingly for no reason. Further, we’re told the conflict was all over in less than a minute.

We spoke to Dana about the incident, and he admits he and Anne had been drinking heavily — but quickly adds that’s no excuse for him getting physical. He told us, “You’ve heard me say for years, ‘There’s never ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,’ and now here I am on TMZ talking about it.”

He says he’s embarrassed by this “horrible” incident, and he and Anne have apologized to each other. He says they’re “good,” but their biggest concern now is for their 3 kids … with whom they’ve already discussed the fight.

Meanwhile, Anne tells TMZ Sports … “Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years. To say this is out of character for him is an understatement — nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

You can watch the insane video below.

WATCH:

Dana White and his wife fighting on NYE. 2023 is starting off with a bang. pic.twitter.com/JfkBLbgL4a — Anti Woke One (@antiwokeone) January 3, 2023

