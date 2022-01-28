WATCH: UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich on The Matt Couch Show Discussing Ukraine/Russia, Globalist Agenda, and More!

Our own Matt Couch sat down with UFC Hall of Famer, former World Champ, and host of Conspiracy Farm Pat Miletich to discuss the global agenda and what it takes to survive in Joe Biden’s America.
It’s an amazing conversation among two friends, and Pat gives some great tips on how to survive in this insane world.
Check out the show below.
WATCH:
