WATCH: UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich Explains What it Takes to Survive in Joe Biden’s America on The Matt Couch Show

During this episode of The Matt Couch Show, host Matt Couch sat down with UFC Hall of Famer, former World Champ, and host of Conspiracy Farm Pat Miletich to discuss the global agenda and what it takes to survive in Joe Biden’s America.

It’s an amazing conversation among two friends, and Pat gives some great tips on how to survive in this insane world.

You can support The Matt Couch Show by shopping at our apparel company FaithNFreedoms.com

You can watch The Matt Couch Show Mon-Fri on Rumble, GETTR, Patriot TV, Twitch, DLive, Foxhole, CloutHub, YouTube, and more at 11 AM EST.

Check out Matt Couch’s The DC Patriot for hard-hitting news. http://thedcpatriot.com

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...