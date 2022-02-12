WATCH! UFC Champ DROPS MIC On Media After “Gotcha” Joe Rogan Question

UFC Champion Israel Adesanya unloaded on a liberal reporter heading into his title fight on Saturday night that tried to bring up more race baiting nonsense about UFC announcer, Comedian, and Top Podcaster in the world Joe Rogan.

“I’m black, I can take this one.”

“I’ve been in this fight game since 2008,” Adesanya said, “and Joe Rogan is one of the nicest, coolest, humble motherf***ers I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Understand that.”

Adesanya continued, “You know what they’re trying to do. You can’t control the man and he’s got the biggest platform in the world right now. So, that’s my n***a, Joe Rogan.”

“F*** the noise.”

“Just keep doing you, Joe,” he added. “Have some mushrooms. Just keep doing you.”

This is how you destroy cancel culture, you NEVER apologize and you punch it in the face!

WATCH:

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...