WATCH! UFC Champ Asks What Happened to the List of Celebrity and Political Names Ghislaine Maxwell Supplied FBI?

The UFC’s roster is red pilled and awake to the lies and insanity of the mainstream media and our own lies and cover up in the federal government and government agencies.

UFC Champion Israel Adesanya asks what happened to the list of names of celebrities that Epstein Madam Ghislaine Maxwell provided of politicians and celebrities that were having relations with children?

“Ghislaine Maxwell just got put away for 20 years, so she was supplying kids for all of these f*cking pedos right, so where’s the list?”

Adesanya continued..

“I’m like so the list of like politicians and actors and actresses does that get swept under the rug? Do they not get any time for f*cking those kids?”

The Champ makes a great point doesn’t he? Where’s the list? How much is the FBI and the Department of Justice covering up? Why has no one gone to prison? Why do the American people not have the list?

What are your thoughts, is the UFC Champion right?

