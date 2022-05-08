WATCH! U.S. Senate Candidate Dr. Cordie Williams Exchange with President Trump Over California RINO’s at Mar-a-Lago Presser

Dr. Cordie Williams is running for United States Senate in California and he had the chance to say his piece to President Trump about the RINO’s in California.

Dr. Cordie Williams: “Sir, my name’s Doctor Cordie Williams, I’m a doctor and a dad, a U.S. Marine. I’m running for U.S. Senate, Kamala Harris’ old seat. And one of the things that’s happening in California sir, is the GOP is a bunch of RINO’s, a bunch of RINO’s. and what they’re trying to do is taking over Ronna McDaniel’s spot, they rigged all of the endorsements for the state GOP and they are not a supporter of you sir, and I am and there’s so many people that love you.”

President Trump: “I tell you what when I go to California we have rally’s that are so big, they’re so big. They tell Republicans don’t bother going to California“

Dr. Cordie Williams: “I’m leading in the polls, I’ve got Axiom consulting working for me, I’ve out fundraised everybody by 80 percent.”

President Trump: “What seat are you running for?”

Dr. Cordie Williams: “I’m running for U.S. Senate”

You can watch this exchange as Dr. Cordie calls out the GOP in California to President Trump below.

WATCH:

