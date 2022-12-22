WATCH: Tyrannical British Police Arrest Woman in UK for Silently Praying

What you are about to witness is absolutely disgusting and sickening. It’s an example of what the United Kingdom has become with failed leadership and weak policies at home. It’s coming to America, that’s what they want in the states as well.

A woman was standing outside of an abortion clinic. She’s not protesting, she’s not even praying out loud. The officer tells her multiple times that she doesn’t have to say anything, but he asks her if she’s protesting or praying out loud and she says No, but I might be praying in my head a little bit.

That’s all it took, then she was under arrest for “suspicion..” Suspicion of what? Praying for murdered babies at an abortion clinic?

According to the footage she is breaking a Public Space Protection Order for praying silently near an abortion clinic on four different occasions in Kings Norton, Birmingham, United Kingdom. What a monster, she’s praying for aborted fetuses. Imagine getting arrested for this?

The woman stands silently praying as the police approached her and ask what she is doing. She’s literally harming no one, and is silently minding her own business and praying. She tells them that she “might” be praying in her head a little bit.

Police in the UK literally arrest a woman for silently praying:

“Are you praying?”

“I might be praying in my head.”

WATCH:

The thought police are evil. https://t.co/5tk7x5eAdB — Brian Gibson (@leadpastor) December 22, 2022

Here’s more of the arrest below:

More on the arrest of Isabel-Vaughan-Spruce, who has been charged with breaking a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) for praying silently nearby an abortion facility in Kings Norton, Birmingham, on four occasions.

More on the arrest of Isabel-Vaughan-Spruce, who has been charged with breaking a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) for praying silently nearby an abortion facility in Kings Norton, Birmingham, on four occasions. pic.twitter.com/SOHFWzUX1U — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) December 22, 2022

“No citizen should be criminalised for legitimate, peaceful activity, even prayer. Isabel’s case demonstrates just how far the state can go if we do not vigilantly guard fundamental rights and freedoms,” Scottish communications officer for ADF UK Lois McLatchie said in a statement.

“Politicians in Westminster and Holyrood should take note as they consider rolling out this censorial measure nationwide—if we truly value civil liberties and fundamental rights it should unfathomable for the law to permit a repeat of Isabel’s experience, let alone endorsed by our elected representatives and rolled out nationally.”

What a sad day for the UK, and Americans had better wake up. If you don’t stand for something you will fall for anything, and you’re next.

