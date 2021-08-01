WATCH: Two Men Just Casually ROB a California TJ Maxx Store, Walk Out with Arms and Bags Full of Merchandise

A new video has emerged that shows two men just casually robbing a TJ Maxx store. You can’t even make up how terrible it is in liberal states, and conservative states are barely holding the line with weak RINO governors like Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Ohio’s Mike DeWine, or Georgia’s Brian Kemp.

The video was posted on Instagram last week, and has now been viewed over 10,000 times.

During the video, one man is seen carrying a rack of pants in his arms, while another man has armfuls of clothes and is carrying a large bag. Both of these two assclowns just casually stroll out of the store like they own the place while robbing it.

“What’s up guys?” the man filming says. “I want to see how far you guys get.”

The pair eventually get into a black vehicle and drive away.

“I kept my distance for safety reasons,” the person who recorded the video, who did not wish to be named, told KABC. “My focus was to get a license plate number, but then I lost them behind the SUV.

“I had to hold back a bit, just in case they were waiting for me. Unfortunately they were able to get into their vehicle parked at a distance and drive away.”

Law enforcement that showed up were baffled by the lack of concern about being arrested by the two criminals.

“They didn’t even run out, they walked out,” Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Jerretta Sandoz told CBS. “And so, that’s sending a message that we, the criminals, are winning.”

Sandoz blamed the attitude of the shoplifters on Prop 47 (California Proposition 47), which saw sentences and classification for non-violent crimes such as shoplifting lowered in the state of California.

“If they’re caught, they’re probably given the equivalent of a traffic ticket,” she said. “So it’s not taken seriously.”

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed they are aware of the incident and that a report was taken. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said no arrests have been made.

“Once officers make an arrest or cite someone for a crime, they will present the case to our office,” Alex Bastian, special advisor to District Attorney George Gascón, said in a statement. “We make charging decisions accordingly. We do so based on the facts, the totality of the circumstances, and the law.”

Criminal defense attorney Alexandra Kazarian told CBS that in cases such as this one, store staff are explicitly told not to intervene for their own safety.

“The employees at TJ Maxx have been told that, in these specific circumstances, it’s not worth it for you to go and physically attack or physically stop people that are walking out with this inventory,” she said. “These businesses have insurance.”

Thanks to our friends at Newsweek and CBS for contributing to this article.

