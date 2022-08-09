WATCH! TULSI GABBARD CALLS OUT KAMALA HARRIS OVER HER HYPOCRITICAL POSITION ON BRITTNEY GRINER

Former Hawaii Democrat congresswoman and residential candidate, Tulsi Gabbard, who, in one of the greatest presidential debate takedowns in history, ruined the hopes of then-candidate Kamala Harris, continues to go after the Vice President for her deceitful approach to justice. Harris said that basketball player Brittney Griner, currently sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on a marijuana conviction, is being held in a “wrongful detention” and should be “released immediately.”

But, Harris has a history of zealously prosecuting low-level drug charges, was an outspoken critic of marijuana legalization during her days as California Attorney General, which Gabbard is not going to let her or anyone else forget. Harris has not ever spoken out with such passion about those imprisoned in the U.S. on similar convictions.

Gabbard took Harris to task on Fox News Friday:

.@TulsiGabbard on "hypocrisy" of @VP Harris expressing outrage over Griner: "She kept prisoners in prison longer than their sentences to use them as free slave labor. Yet at the same time, these very same people are condemning other countries for doing the exact same thing" pic.twitter.com/NbTY3qGRSt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 6, 2022

Gabbard had this to say in the above clip:

“Another note of hypocrisy coming from Kamala Harris and this administration in you mentioned during her illustrious record as attorney general in California…she kept prisoners in prison longer than their sentences.”

She was responding to a state of support for Griner tweeted by Kamala on August 4, which said, “With today sentencing, Russia continues its wrongful detention of Brittney Griner. She should be released immediately. @POTUS and I, and our entire administration, are working every day to reunite Brittney, as well as Paul Whelan, with loved ones who miss each of them dearly.

Gabbard wasn’t having any of that saying “Where is your outrage for your fellow Americans who are sitting in prison today here in the United States of America for minor marijuana violations? How come you are not fighting as hard for them to be returned home and reunited with their families as you are for Brittney Griner?”

Nine years for carrying a cannabis vape pen is a lot, but most people understand, especially a world-traveler like Griner, that other countries are not the U.S.A. It is very probably that the Russians know they have a tradeable asset and will soon come to a deal with the Biden administration on a prisoner swap.

Gabbard continued her accusation against Vice President Harris, saying, “Unfortunately, like too many politicians, it

seems that she puts her finger to the wind and decides the things she’s supposed to be angry about on any given day, and if it becomes politically inconvenient or damaging, then she’ll switch the other way.

This isn’t the first time Tulsa crossed paths with Harris. As aforementioned, she pretty much single-handedly dealt a death blow to Kamala’s 2020 presidential run with this viral debate moment:

Best moment of the 2020 primaries pic.twitter.com/nmh5QRhTUm — ℂ𝕙𝕦𝕔𝕜 (@Vikang_) August 6, 2022 Brittney Griner’s nine-year sentence does seem draconian, but Gabbard is absolutely right for calling out Harris on her hypocritical positions over time. Kamala’s convictions, like those of her boss Joe Biden, change with the prevailing political winds.



