WATCH: Tucker Hammers Canada’s Trudeau for Banning Guns While Decriminalizing Fentanyl and Cocaine

On Wednesday, Fox News host and Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) co-founder, Tucker Carlson warned Canadian citizens about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new push to ban handguns while legalizing fentanyl.

This past Monday, Trudeau introduced legislation that would prohibit the sales, purchases, transfers and imports of handguns and to impose a buyback program of military style semi-automatic weapons. Canada’s prime minister told members of Parliament that there “is no reason anyone in Canada should need guns in their everyday lives”

According to Carlson, Trudeau is constantly surrounded by firearms because they are the “key to his power.” Canada has had low gun violence rates in their country, with only 16 homicides in Ottawa in the whole year of 2021. Carlson added, “Drug overdoses have plagued the country with 5,000 Canadians dying from opioids, particularly fentanyl.

Carlson continued, “So how is Justin Trudeau responding to this? Well, days ago he announced that he is legalizing fentanyl, along with cocaine and methamphetamine in Canada’s third largest province, British Columbia. This is a province where 165,000 people died last month from drug overdoses. By comparison, in 2020, in the entire nation of Canada, 23 people died per month in acts involving a firearm. So why, if you were concerned about public health, would you ban firearms but legalize fentanyl?”

“Fentanyl is what people are dying from, not guns How does that make sense? Well, it only makes sense if your goal is to keep the population weak and vulnerable, even if it kills them,” Carlson stated.

The Washington Post has reported that the Canadian federal government has temporarily legalized citizens 18 years or older to carry a total of 2.5 grams of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in British Columbia, but are still prohibited from producing, trafficking or importing the drugs. Drug overdoses are the leading cause of death of people ages 19 to 39 in Canada.

Carlson said the prime minister’s tyrannical “show of force” will be impossible to stop by disarmed Canadian citizens. “You can have all the fentanyl you want, but you can’t defend yourself. It’s not just gun confiscation, it’s magazine confiscation,” Carlson explained, referencing Trudeau’s plan to ban “high-capacity” magazines. “And as always, our authorities, mostly in the Democratic Party, are taking very close notes when they watch Justin Trudeau’s speech.”

Carlson referenced leaders in the U.S. attempting to limit the types of firearms a citizen can have access to, notably the AR-15. President Joe Biden again showing his lack of knowledge about firearms and ammunition, said on Monday that 9mm ammunition is “high-caliber’ and “blows the lung out of the body,” and just recently, Kathy Hochul, the governor of New York called to “eliminate the grandfathering of large capacity ammunition feeding devices.”

Carlson also said that U.S. leaders have decimalized serious crimes while simultaneously attempting to disarm citizens. He cited a report by the Seattle Times that detectives will no longer be assigned to investigate new adult sexual assault cases this year.

Tucker Carlson, who dominates primetime news ratings among viewers 25-54 years of age concluded,

“If any of the people in charge wanted us to be a safer country, they wouldn’t have caused the current crime wave in the first place. They wouldn’t have defunded police; they wouldn’t be encouraging open air drug markets in our cities. They wouldn’t be sending crack pipes to addicts. But they’re not worried about public health at all, what they’re worried about is public resistance to their policies. Disarming the population ends that resistance. They’re very concerned because they know they rule illegitimately so the population will rise up.”

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...