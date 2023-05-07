WATCH: Tucker Carlson Says Bill Barr is Lying About Epstein’s Death – ‘He Was Murdered’

Tucker Carlson dropped bombs on the Fullsend Podcast, calling out former Attorney General Bill Barr for lying about convicted pedophile Jeffrey Esptein’s death.

“There’s no question that Bill Barr clearly suspected Epstein was murdered but stopped the investigation into it,” shared @TuckerCarlson

“So I don’t want to overstate what I know,” he continued. “I’m just telling you what I do know. He was killed.”

“Whoever did it was able to do it in the most secure lockdown in the United States of America and then get away with it … so that tells you a lot about whoever that group of people was. They’re no one to f*ck with.”

WATCH:

.@TuckerCarlson Accuses Bill Barr of Lying About Epstein's Death: "He Was Murdered"



"There's no question that Bill Barr clearly suspected Epstein was murdered but stopped the investigation into it," shared @TuckerCarlson.



"So I don't want to overstate what I know," he… pic.twitter.com/9igUudlD7V — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) May 6, 2023

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

