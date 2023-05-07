WATCH: Tucker Carlson Says Bill Barr is Lying About Epstein’s Death – ‘He Was Murdered’

Tucker Carlson dropped bombs on the Fullsend Podcast, calling out former Attorney General Bill Barr for lying about convicted pedophile Jeffrey Esptein’s death.
“There’s no question that Bill Barr clearly suspected Epstein was murdered but stopped the investigation into it,” shared @TuckerCarlson
“So I don’t want to overstate what I know,” he continued. “I’m just telling you what I do know. He was killed.”
“Whoever did it was able to do it in the most secure lockdown in the United States of America and then get away with it … so that tells you a lot about whoever that group of people was. They’re no one to f*ck with.”
WATCH:
