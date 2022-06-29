WATCH: Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes Says Mainstream Media Continues to Downplay Left Wing Violence Which is About 98%

Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) CEO Devin Nunes, known as Truth Social to those on social media went on the Chris Salcedo show to discuss the media effort to continuously downplay the left wing violence in America.

Conservatives are attacked and mauled on a regular basis, as are hard working blue collar Americans by Democrat groups like Black Lives Matter and Antifa, while the mainstream media continues to stay silent.

Nunes: “I really think they are, remember they don’t control the gavels right now, as someone who spent two decades there, it’s never easy if you don’t have a gavel because you just have your voice.”

Nunes: “I think you’re beginning to see more and more Republicans beginning to stand up and say, look, ‘I think what happened on January 6 in some cases was a riot, but what was the government’s involvement in this?”

Nunes then hammered the left:

“The media continued to downplay the violence on the left, by the way Chris, I’m just going to throw out a number but it seems like its about 95/5 or 98/2? 98% of all the violence is being caused by these extremist Antifa groups that have been round now for almost 20 years.”

