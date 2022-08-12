WATCH! Trump’s New ‘A Nation in Decline’ Ad is POWERFUL (VIDEO)

Following the outrageous FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence, former President Donald Trump release an ad on his Truth Social account.

The advertisement, called “A Nation in Decline” on the video he posted, is one that might be the most important ad the former president has released. That’s because not only does it warn Americans exactly how Slow Joe’s horrible administration is destroying their country and economy, but is also ends on a message of hope, reminding patriotic Americans that though these days are dark, they still have a chance of winning and restoring American greatness if only they allow it.

You can watch the brilliant ad here:

As you can hear Trump, in the apocalyptic-sounding video, which is black and white and set to the sound of rain and thunder, sounds off on Biden’s America, saying that “America is a nation in decline” and that “We are a failing nation. We are a nation that in many ways has become a joke. But soon we will have greatness again.”

Throughout the ad, the former president lambasts the Biden administration on everything from domestic monetary policy to disastrously bad foreign policy. In one part of the ad, for example, Trump says:

“We are a nation that allowed Russia to devastate a country, Ukraine, killing hundreds of thousands of people, and it will only get worse. We are a nation that has weaponized its law enforcement against the opposing political party like never before.”

“We are a nation that is allowing Iran to build a massive nuclear weapon and China to use the trillions and trillions of dollars it has taken from the United States to build a military to rival our own. We are a nation that over the past two years is no longer respected or listened to all around the world.”

In another he ripped Biden’s energy policy saying:

“We are a nation that has the highest energy cost in its history. We are no longer independent or energy dominant, which we were just two short years ago.

“We are a nation that is begging Venezuela and Saudi Arabia for oil. We are a nation that surrendered inAfghanistan, leaving behind dead soldiers, American citizens and $85 billion worth of the finest military equipment inthe world.”

While most of the video is dire sounding and will give you chills, the end is as rejuvenating as the rest of it paints adark vision of America. Speaking on American renewal, which he still believes to be possible, while the rain and thunder ends and swelling orchestral music begins, Trump says, “There is no mountain we cannot climb, there is no summit we cannot reach, there is no challenge we cannot meet. We will not bend, we will not break, we will not yield.

“The tyrants we are fighting do not stand even a little chance because we are Americans and Americans kneel to God and God alone. And it is time to start talking about greatness for our country again.”

It is time to get our nation back on it’s feet and its citizens had better get out and vote in the midterms or we have avery short and bleak future, without leadership, and in this day, Trump is the leadership that will work.

