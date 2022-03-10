WATCH: TRUMP WARNED NATO AND GERMANY SPECIFICALLY ABOUT RELYING ON RUSSIAN OIL IN 2018 SPEECH

During a 2018 United Nations (UN) speech, former President Donald Trump warned UN members about the problem that would occur in relying on Russian oil. Trump specifically criticized Germany for relying on Russian oil exports​, with several in the German delegation appeared to laugh at Trump’s accusations.

In the speech Trump said, “Reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation. That is why we congratulate European states, such as Poland, for leading the construction of a Baltic pipeline so that nations are not dependent on Russia to meet their energy needs. Germany will become totally dependent on Russian energy if it does not immediately change course.”



“Here in the Western Hemisphere, we are committed to maintaining our independence from the encroachment of expansionist foreign powers,” Trump continued as the camera then panned to the German delegation, who appeared to be laughing.



Trump made similar comments warning about Germany’s energy dependence during a 2018 meeting with German and NATO leaders.



Trump commented in that meeting saying, “It’s very sad when Germany makes a massive oil and gas deal with Russia. Where, you’re supposed to be guarding against Russia, Germany goes out and pays billions and billions of dollars a year to Russia. So, we’re supposed to protect you against Russia, but they’re paying billions of dollars to Russia, and I think that’s very inappropriate.”



Trump continued while addressing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, “Germany is totally controlled by Russia because they will be getting 60-70% of their energy from Russia and a new pipeline, and you tell me if that’s appropriate, and I think it’s not.”



Trump approved sanctions to deter the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would allow Russia to bypass Ukraine to get gas to Europe, and served as a major geopolitical win for Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Upon taking office, one of the first things President Joe Biden did was revoke the sanctions. Biden only recently put the Trump sanctions back in place, and then only following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



Makes one wonder if Germany wishes they had followed Trump’s advice and not made their energy commitment to Russia. As for Joe Biden removing the sanctions, that is just stupidity in action in my estimation.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...