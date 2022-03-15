WATCH: Trump Says Biden Physically and Mentally Challenged in Latest Speech

Trump destroyed many​, many people during his Florence, South Carolina rally on Saturday. He blasted RINOs to pieces, tore into the woke generals that have wrecked the U.S. military and, perhaps most hilariously of all, blasted Biden with an epic insult. Watch him here:

As you can hear, Trump absolutely wrecked Biden, saying that he is “physically and mentally challenged.” His full comments on the issues were: It’s couldn’t get worse any worse than that (the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan). I think that was frankly, the lowest point in the history of our country in my opinion.



“Joe Biden failed to deter Russia’s outrageous invasion of Ukraine. You could take the five worst presidents in American history and put them together and they would not have done the damage Joe Biden has done in just 13 months.”



“We have a president representing our country at the most important time in history, who is physically and mentally challenged. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a terrible atrocity that should never have been allowed to happen. It would have never happened.”

Trump’s comments are right in line with what the American public thinks. For one, many Americans are convinced that Biden isn’t mentally fit. A January 2022 AP poll found that: Only about a quarter were very confident that Biden “has the mental capability to serve effectively as president” or ” is healthy enough to serve effectively as president.” Close to half are not confident in Biden’s mental capability or health.



Asked by a reporter at Wednesday’s news conference about other polling that shows a significant percentage of Americans had concerns about Biden’s mental health, the president shrugged off those findings.



Similarly, the former White House physician said that, in his opinion, Biden isn’t mentally fit and needs to take a cognitive test. So, Trump is at least in line with the American public in thinking that Joe Biden isn’t mentally fit for the presidency.​



Then there’s the claim that Putin wouldn’t have invaded the Ukraine if Trump were still in office. For one, there’s objective evidence of that claim. Putin did invade the Ukraine under both Obama and Biden but didn’t when Trump was in charge. Most Americans agree on that point too.



As the Hill reported: “A new Harvard Center for American Political Studies (CAPS)-Harris poll survey released Friday found that 62% of those polled believed Putin would not be moving against Ukraine if Trump had been president. When looking at the answers of Democrats and Republicans, 85% of Republicans and 38% of Democrats answered this way.”

So, much as he might be mocked by the talking heads for saying it, Trump has a point in saying that Putin wouldn’t have invaded if he were still president and the vast majority of the American public agrees.



Perhaps that’s because Trump, unlike Biden, at least appears to be physically and mentally fit for the presidency, a highly stressful job that Biden obviously can’t handle.

