WATCH! Trump Roasts Biden in Hilarious Video About His Gaffes

President Trump unveiled a hilarious video of current President Joe Biden and all of his gaffes, and it had the massive crowds at his rally laughing hysterically.

Benny Johnson, a conservative columnist and Chief Creative Officer at Turning Point USA, shared the video to his Twitter page captioning it, “Trump ROASTS Joe Biden with brutal WWE-style gaffe reel LIVE at MAGA rally – Crowd’s reaction says it all.”

Trump sets up the crowd with this line, “So we had just a little quick video made up, would you like to see it?”

WATCH:

Trump ROASTS Joe Biden with brutal WWE-style gaffe reel LIVE at MAGA rally— Crowd’s reaction says it all 😂



pic.twitter.com/qZQpJ3doxQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 10, 2022

