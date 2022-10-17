WATCH! Trump Roasts Biden in Hilarious Video About His Gaffes

President Trump unveiled a hilarious video of current President Joe Biden and all of his gaffes, and it had the massive crowds at his rally laughing hysterically.
Benny Johnson, a conservative columnist and Chief Creative Officer at Turning Point USA, shared the video to his Twitter page captioning it, “Trump ROASTS Joe Biden with brutal WWE-style gaffe reel LIVE at MAGA rally – Crowd’s reaction says it all.”
Trump sets up the crowd with this line, “So we had just a little quick video made up, would you like to see it?”
WATCH:
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
My monthly income has already increased by at least $43K as a result of working from home on quite straightforward online tasks. In fact, I’ve made property gains of $35K over the last month that aren’t typically inheritable. Join our project immediately to start increasing your (ak-80a) online profits by understanding the provided potential plan.
…
Website———>———>——>——> https://googlebuzzjoin.pages.dev