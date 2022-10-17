News

WATCH! Trump Roasts Biden in Hilarious Video About His Gaffes

Brick Tamland October 17, 2022

President Trump unveiled a hilarious video of current President Joe Biden and all of his gaffes, and it had the massive crowds at his rally laughing hysterically.

Benny Johnson, a conservative columnist and Chief Creative Officer at Turning Point USA, shared the video to his Twitter page captioning it, “Trump ROASTS Joe Biden with brutal WWE-style gaffe reel LIVE at MAGA rally – Crowd’s reaction says it all.”

Trump sets up the crowd with this line, “So we had just a little quick video made up, would you like to see it?”

WATCH:

Brick Tamland

See author's posts

