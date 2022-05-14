WATCH: Trump Endorsed PA Governor Candidate Mastriano Endorses Kathy Barnette for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania

A party divided coming together against someone they feel is not right for the America First movement. The majority of conservatives polled and on social media do not believe Dr. Oz is a conservative, and it’s showing as momentum moves for U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette.

Early Saturday morning President Trump endorsed Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano for Governor of the great state of Pennsylvania. Mastriano however has went against the 45th President and already endorsed Kathy Barnette for U.S. Senate in the state.

“My wife Rebbie and I have watched @Kathy4Truth stand for, and champion, conservative values…She’s a fighter, she’s tough, she’s a Veteran and she loves her country. That is why I wholeheartedly endorse Kathy Barnette For U.S. Senate.”- Senator Doug Mastriano

You can watch the powerful endorsement video from Mastriano below”

WATCH:

"My wife Rebbie and I have watched @Kathy4Truth stand for, and champion, conservative values…She's a fighter, she's tough, she's a Veteran and she loves her country. That is why I wholeheartedly endorse Kathy Barnette For U.S. Senate."- Senator Doug Mastriano pic.twitter.com/UR7Znmsz8Y — Doug Mastriano (@dougmastriano) April 12, 2022

The polling in Pennsylvania is tight, Trump has endorsed Dr. Oz, however the MAGA movement has endorsed Barnette, its’ going to be a showdown of epic proportions this week in the PA primaries. Who are you voting for?

