WATCH: Tony Khan’s AEW Wrestling Agrees to Buy Ring of Honor Wrestling in MASSIVE Wrestling Acquisition

A huge acquisition in the world of professional wrestling as Billionaire Tony Kahn who owns All Elite Wrestling says he has agreed to acquire the largest independent wrestling company in America, Ring of Honor Wrestling.

Live on Dynamite on TBS Wednesday night, Khan has agreed to acquire the assets of Ring of Honor Wrestling Entertainment, LLC from Sinclair Broadcast Group, including the promotion’s extensive video library dating back to 2002, brand assets, intellectual property, production equipment and more.

Ring of Honor was made a household name with the likes of Samoa Joe, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, among countless other greats.

You can read the full statement below.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...