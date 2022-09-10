News

WATCH! Tom MacDonald Releases BRAND NEW Song and Music Video ‘RIOT’ Sure to Trigger the Woke Brigade

Matt Couch September 9, 2022

Tom MacDonald is one of the most inventive independent rappers on the planet, and the mainstream media, leftist mob, and woke brigade cannot stand his music.

With lyrics like “I show up and there’s a riot” speaks to the anger that he generates for telling the truth in his lyrics and music.

The music video released on Friday morning almost has 600,000 views already on Twitter in 12 hours, it’s sure to be another smash hit for the innovative rapper.

Check it out below!

WATCH:

What are your thoughts America? Did he hit another homer?

Matt Couch

