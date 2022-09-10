WATCH! Tom MacDonald Releases BRAND NEW Song and Music Video ‘RIOT’ Sure to Trigger the Woke Brigade

Tom MacDonald is one of the most inventive independent rappers on the planet, and the mainstream media, leftist mob, and woke brigade cannot stand his music.

With lyrics like “I show up and there’s a riot” speaks to the anger that he generates for telling the truth in his lyrics and music.

The music video released on Friday morning almost has 600,000 views already on Twitter in 12 hours, it’s sure to be another smash hit for the innovative rapper.

Check it out below!

WATCH:

What are your thoughts America? Did he hit another homer?

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...