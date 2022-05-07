WATCH: Tom MacDonald Drops New Jaw Dropping Song ‘The System’ That Has Liberal Heads Exploding!

A LETTER TO MY FANS

Whats up everyone!? Feels like its been forever since I dropped a solo video! BUT…

“The System” is here and I think it’s NEXT LEVEL!

I’m sorry I disappeared for so long…but I’m back now…and Im not going anywhere!

PLEASE help me out with this one y’all. It’s my FIRST SOLO VIDEO OF THE YEAR…We have to make an impact!!!

Since I did “The Brave” album…all of my social media accounts have been shadow banned =( So, I really need you guys to share the video absolutely everywhere. Download the song on iTunes. Put it on your Facebook. Your Instagrams. Everything you can will help!

OH YEAH!!! If you got a text message from me today – ITS NOT A SCAM! It’s actually me. Since social media started messing with my profiles…I’m tying to cut them out entirely. Im trying to find a more direct route to you guys! And texting is the answer.

ANYWAY…

ENJOY THE NEW VIDEO! BLAST IT OUT EVERYWHERE YOU CAN!

THIS IS OUR TIME TO MAKE AN IMPACT!

I love y’all so much,

It’s Hang Over Gang ’till the earth ends…

Tom

Watch this amazing new video below!

5 4 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...