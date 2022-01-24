WATCH: Tom MacDonald & Adam Calhoun Drop ‘New World Order’ Song That Goes VIRAL Over Weekend

Tom MacDonald has done it yet again, this time teaming up with another fellow conservative rap mogul in Adam Calhoun, the two have nearly 5 million combined subscribers on just YouTube alone.

What makes the two unique is that they speak out against what the mainstream media, Democrats, and RINO’s want to keep silent. It’s amazing to see them partnered up for this blockbuster song.

The song which hits home for tens of millions of Americans and how they feel towards how they’re being treated by their government.

Listen to this amazing song below, and let’s keep it No. 1 on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube among other platforms.

The song in just 48 hours has nearly 3 million listeners on YouTube alone. Not bad considering the censorship that YouTube is surely throwing at this video.

WATCH:

You can listen to it on iTunes HERE.

