WATCH: Thugs Using Flash Mob to Raid 7-Eleven in Los Angeles Caught on Video

Last week a flash mob of looters went into a 7-Eleven in the Harbor Gateway section of Los Angeles, at the intersection of Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard, smashing everything they didn’t grab and run away with.

The destruction occurred after a crowd had already engaged in a “street takeover, about a mile and a half away where joyriders blocked the streets and drove recklessly while spectators looked on.

The raid occurred in an hour or so later when a mob, in presumption that the people came from the street takeover looking for more entertainment, and then raided the 7-Eleven. The LAPD released video of this stunning rampage:

#BREAKING: LAPD shares unbelievable footage of what they are calling a “flash mob”, mass looting of a 7/11 convenience store in Los Angeles this week, as the crime wave across America continues to intensify. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/llsdVPqHsv — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) August 19, 2022

This video makes on feel like they are watching sharks in a feeding frenzy. Not sure, but it is obvious that the lives of criminals in the area have been a whole lot easier since “progressive” LA County District Attorney George Gascon’s arrival, and it looks like that will continue now that it appears he won’t be removed from office.

According to the LA Daily the melee started with the street takeover, a common occurrence in Los Angeles.

When the crowd appeared at the 7-Eleven, video surveillance from the store showed the looter fanning out across the store and grabbing all the snacks, drinks, cigarettes, lotto tickets and other merchandise. What they didn’t take in the vandalized was mostly destroyed, as the mob threw merchandise at store employees. The looters then exited the store to the surrounding parking lots and street, and quickly dispersed before police arrived.

Due to the fact all the looters were caught on video, authorities are hoping to identify at least some of them. Locations of the 7-Eleven chain have been under repeated assault recently. In July, a pair of hoodlums went on alooting spree across six stores in one night, murdering two people in the process. In May, two men got into a shoot-out at a Montebello, California 7-Eleven.

The situation is so out of hand that the company encouraged its franchises to modify their hours, saying in a July statement, “Right now, our focus in on franchise, associate, and customer safety. With that in mind, we encouraged stores in the Los Angeles area to close overnight.”

Source are saying that now that progressive DA George Gascon looks to be staying in power, don’t expect the mayhem to stop anytime soon.

