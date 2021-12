Tens of thousands of Trump supporters showed up in Houston for President Donald J. Trump and Bill O’Reilly’s history tour. Don’t let the mainstream media try to lie to you like they did last week in Florida, we’ve got the video, and its’ packed.

The Tokyo Center in Houston holds over 19,000 at capacity, and it was absolutely slammed with people.

Check these videos when President Trump and Bill O’Reilly take the stage!

🚨🚨🚨✨✨✨✨✨



True Leader: President Trump



Houston, TX – December 18, 2021 🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/fELWlfzgxx — miya (@miya397156651) December 19, 2021

