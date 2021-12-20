WATCH: Thousands of Truckers Boycott Colorado After INSANE Sentencing of Driver, Videos go VIRAL on TikTok

Truckers from around America are reacting to the 110-year prison sentence of Rogel Aguilera-Medoros’ a truck driver sentenced to an insane amount of jail time after an accident where the brakes failed on his semi-truck.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old truck driver was found guilty on 27 different counts related to a deadly incident on Interstate 70 in Denver, Colorado.

The brakes on Aguilera-Mederos’ semi-truck failed, and he crashed into stopped traffic, killing four people.

The extraordinary severe mandatory sentence has faced widespread disagreement, even from the judge and the victims’ families.

Now a trucker-led movement has exploded on social media, especially on TikTok.

Truckers are refusing to drive to Colorado to get Governor Jared Polis to grant Rogel Aguilera-Mederos clemency or commute part of his sentence.

The videos now circulating show surreal scenes of trucks stopped on the highway shoulders lined up seemingly for miles and miles.

Over 4 million people have signed an online petition supporting the protests’ goals.

The petition stated that Aguilera-Mederos’ employer should be held accountable for what occurred, not the driver who had nothing to do with the brakes. It mentions that Aguilera-Mederos had a clean driving record and criminal record. It also mentions he fully cooperated with investigators and passed both alcohol and drug tests.

The petition alleges that the trucking company had a spotty record of equipment inspections.

Here’s the insane Tweet and Video from TikTok below showing Truckers boycotting the entire state of Colorado.

Truckers aren’t entering Colorado in protest of Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos getting a 110 year sentence after his breaks failed and his truck killed 4 people, a tragedy the company should be liable for. I think we’re about to see the power of truckers.

Truckers aren’t entering Colorado in protest of Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos getting a 110 year sentence after his breaks failed and his truck killed 4 people, a tragedy the company should be liable for. I think we’re about to see the power of truckers.



pic.twitter.com/FdC718pQ1I — Read Teaching to Transgress by bell hooks (@JoshuaPotash) December 18, 2021

Here’s another!

A judge in Jefferson County sentenced Rogel Aguilera-Mederos to 110 years in prison Monday for the crash that killed four people and injured several more. Aguilera-Mederos was the driver of an out-of-control semi that crashed into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in 2019.

A judge in Jefferson County sentenced Rogel Aguilera-Mederos to 110 years in prison Monday for the crash that killed four people and injured several more. Aguilera-Mederos was the driver of an out-of-control semi that crashed into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in 2019. pic.twitter.com/DDnsySBFiF — David Bana (@tha_nowhere_man) December 16, 2021

You can sign the petition that 4.3 million have already signed HERE!

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...