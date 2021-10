On Saturday Country and Rock artist Aaron Lewis along with his thousands of fans chanted “F*** Joe Biden” and it was a sight to see.

Lewis, who’s a strong critic of Biden, started the “F*** Joe Biden” chant. As you know, College football stadiums across America have erupted with the same chant as Americans are tired of this ridiculous excuse for a President.

Aaron Lewis of Staind with the shirt of the night pic.twitter.com/rQAJ3K5LsK — John Granato (@johngranato) September 20, 2021

Check out the footage from the concert as liberals are in tears over their hurt feelings.

WATCH:

