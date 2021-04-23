WATCH: This Mom is a HERO as She HAMMERS Georgia School Board “It’s Time, Take These Masks Off of My Child”

This is Courtney Ann Taylor, a mother in Georgia. She’s one of the many parents who’ve HAD IT with mask mandates, especially for young kids in school. Share this video!

“It’s April 15th, 2021, and it’s TIME, Take these masks off of my child.”

She continued.. “And I know what I’m going to be met with.. ‘But Mrs. Taylor, the CDC’ We did not vote for the people at the CDC. We did elect leaders who do create policy, we elected the five of you! We chose you to make difficult decisions for our children, we chose you to make decisions that would be in our children’s best interests, and forcing five, six, seven, eight, and nine year old little children to cover their noses and mouths where they breathe for seven hours a day every day for the last nine months for a virus that you know doesn’t effect them, that is NOT in their best interest.”

“This has to stop, defend our children. My six year old can’t come up here and say this. This has to stop, take these masks off of our children.”

This Mom is a hero, and should be treated as such. There should be conservative and common sense minded parents at every school board meeting in America doing what she did every single week!

Watch and Share this video!

