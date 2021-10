There is something very wrong with President Joe Biden. Slurred speech, forgetfulness, wandering off the stage, sudden angry outbursts, it’s absolutely insane. Something is not quite right with this President.

WATCH:

Who told him to shout like this? pic.twitter.com/3Itg67ZW1T — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 15, 2021

This one however is hilarious how it’s worded by John Cardillo.

“Mr. President, did you really receive more votes than Donald Trump?” pic.twitter.com/4NzaXvp8OV — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 16, 2021

How demented is this guy?

