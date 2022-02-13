News

WATCH: The Matt Couch Show with Special Guest Dr. Cordie Williams Frontrunner for GOP in California U.S. Senate Race Race

Patriot Staff February 12, 2022 No Comments

Dr. Cordie Williams, front runner for the GOP in California for the United States Senate sat down with Matt Couch on “The Matt Couch Show” to discuss his run towards the Senate, and why he’s tossing his hat into the world of politics.

Two old friends discuss everything from impeaching Joe Biden to what it will take in order to overtake the House and Senate. It’s a phenomenal interview that you will want to listen to.

Dr. Cordie is a Marine, a Chiropractor, a Christian, and a true fighter for America. Listen below.

WATCH:

You can donate to Dr. Cordie Williams campaign at www.Cordie4Senate.com

