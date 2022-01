Sonny Joy Nelson, the Director of Media Affairs for the fastest growing social media platform in history joined The Matt Couch Show this week to discuss the latest from the booming platform.

Sonny had experience working with those close to former President Donald J. Trump, and explains all of the new features coming to GETTR as the platform nears 5 million members.

You can watch the full interview below.

WATCH:

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...