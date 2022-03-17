News

WATCH: ‘The Matt Couch Show’ Tours Hollywood Blvd with Special Guests Britt Griffith & JV Johnson of ‘The Indy Gang’ in Hilarious Broadcast

Patriot Staff March 17, 2022 1 Comment

Our own founder Matt Couch of The Matt Couch show had two of his great friends and the hosts of The Independence Gang (www.theindependencegang.com) Britt Griffith and JV Johnson on his show this week, and it was absolutely full of hilarious laughter as well as information.

Britt Griffith literally driving around Hollywood, and looking for the 45th President Donald J. Trump’s star on the walk of fame isn’t something you want to miss. Seeing the liberals in their full element was like watching The Crocodile Hunter himself sneaking up on a Cobra.

It’s one of the funniest things you’ll watch all week, and the chemistry of these three guys is something we’re hoping will lead to a spin off show soon. Check it out!

WATCH:

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Nancy Colombo
Nancy Colombo
35 minutes ago

Easily work do it for everyone from home in part time and I have received 21K$ in last 4 weeks by easily online work from home. qcg I am a full time student and do in part time work from home. I work daily easily 4 hours a day in my spare time.
..
Details on this website:>>>> http://WorkStar24.blogspot.com/

0
Reply