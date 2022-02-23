WATCH The Independence Gang’s and Former Ghost Hunters Star Britt Griffith’s Free-For-All on The Matt Couch Show

Conservative pundit and host Britt Griffith of The Independence Gang Show (Monday – Friday at 10 PM EST on Rumble, Roku, YouTube, Foxhole, GETTR, and many others) joined host Matt Couch on The Matt Couch Show for a hysterical edition of the show.

Some of you may know Britt for his decade spent on the show Ghost Hunters, but he’s a staunch conservative with a sharp tongue who’s had enough of liberal nonsense in today’s America.

The two talked politics, and the insanity of what it’s like living in Joe Biden’s America. This show has it all from laughs and facts, to making liberals cry. Check it out below.

WATCH:

The Matt Couch Show is LIVE Monday – Friday at 11 AM EST on Rumble, GETTR, CloutHub, DLive, Twitch, Patriot TV and coming soon to Foxhole! TUNE IN!

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...