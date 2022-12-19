WATCH: The Hodge Twins DESTROY Jimmy Kimmel’s Insane Elon Musk Remarks in Latest Hilariously Epic Video

It’s no surprise that Jimmy Kimmel is upset that Elon Musk is bringing free speech back to Americans and those around the globe since his purchase of Twitter shocking the world.

Musk’s purchase of the massive global tech platform has turned the media and Democrats world upside down as their collusion and corruption with the FBI and other alphabet agencies has been fully exposed.

The fact the FBI was contacting higher ups at Twitter to silence conservatives they didn’t agree with is KGB and Stasi tactics that we never thought we’d see in America.

Check out what the Twins said below:

Keith: “Elon Musk has been on a damn quest to bring back freedom of speech in this country.”

Kevin: “Why do people hate him that much?? All he wants to do is create the equal playing field for people on the left and right to debate each other.”

Keith: “And he’s not actually a republican, he’s labeled himself a moderate…but the left has gone so far left that he’s labeled as a white supremacist now.”

Kevin: “Anyway, Jimmy Kimmel went on a rant. Everything he said was lies. Unfounded, unwarranted attacks. Everything he said about Elon, we can say about you…”

Keith: “He tried to undermine all Elon’s accomplishments…this man is very successful and made life easier for other people.”

Kevin: “We tweeted Elon and he tweeted back and gave us a trophy.”

Keith: “Richest man in the world and he gave us a damn trophy.”

WATCH:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

3 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



