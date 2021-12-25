WATCH: The Dean Martin Christmas Show 1968 – FULL EPISODE

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and we’re taking a break from politics at The DC Patriot to bring you some amazing Christmas articles, shows, and songs from years past.

That’s right, we’re bringing you the classics, the good stuff. Not this modern pile of garbage, taking you back to America’s glory days when comedy didn’t need cuss words, music was classy, and entertainment was actually entertainment.

Tonight on Christmas Eve we present you with the 1968 The Dean Martin Christmas Show. The full episode in its entirety.

We hope you enjoy and wish you a blessed Christmas Eve and Merriest of Christmases!

WATCH:

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...