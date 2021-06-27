WATCH: The Best Video Highlights of President Trump’s Rally in Ohio Saturday Night

It’s hilarious how much the media hates President Trump, but they couldn’t stay away from his rally in Wellington, Ohio that had tens of thousands in attendance. They hate him, but they just can’t stay away.
In typical Trump fashion, the 45th President Trolled the media and liberals with a vengeance..
Together, we will send Joe Biden and the fake news media – there’s a lot of people back there, look at that” Trump said as he pointed towards the cameras.
“Do you miss me? They miss me,” Trump hilariously asked. “They miss me. They look at their bad ratings and they say ‘We miss this guy’. I said it was gonna happen. I was waiting for them to endorse me, actually,” Trump added.
Watch the highlights we’ve found below!