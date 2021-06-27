WATCH: The Best Video Highlights of President Trump’s Rally in Ohio Saturday Night

It’s hilarious how much the media hates President Trump, but they couldn’t stay away from his rally in Wellington, Ohio that had tens of thousands in attendance. They hate him, but they just can’t stay away.

In typical Trump fashion, the 45th President Trolled the media and liberals with a vengeance..

Together, we will send Joe Biden and the fake news media – there’s a lot of people back there, look at that” Trump said as he pointed towards the cameras.

“Do you miss me? They miss me,” Trump hilariously asked. “They miss me. They look at their bad ratings and they say ‘We miss this guy’. I said it was gonna happen. I was waiting for them to endorse me, actually,” Trump added.

Watch the highlights we’ve found below!

Trump calls out the 'fake news' reporters in attendance: "Do you miss me? They miss me… they look at their bad ratings and they're saying 'we miss this guy.'" pic.twitter.com/HsaPYmhgn6 — Newsmax (@newsmax) June 27, 2021

"The biggest tragedy of all is millions of Americans have lost confidence in their vote. We can't let that happen."



– President Trump (Wellington, Ohio 6/26/21) pic.twitter.com/mlTivcQqh7 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 27, 2021

This man certainly knows how to make an entrance!



President Trump takes the stage at his first post-presidential rally! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2pVGDrn2qa — Liz Willis (@LizWillis_) June 27, 2021

What the rest of the media won’t show you: President Trump’s overflow tonight at his first post-presidential rally! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ri1xmjGExX — Liz Willis (@LizWillis_) June 27, 2021

"AND WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"



WOW! THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!!! pic.twitter.com/3Saiys1SSa — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 27, 2021

".. our magnificent American liberty is your God-given right. The people of this land will not be ruled and talked down to by corrupt politicians petty tyrants left wing bullies or socialist bureaucrats.. it's not gonna happen."



– President Trump (Wellington, Ohio 6/26/21) pic.twitter.com/ytGhlluzcH — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 27, 2021

We have MSM on notice! Support RSBN for authentic and pro-America coverage! pic.twitter.com/jylDU7ptcH — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 27, 2021

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...