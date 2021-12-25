WATCH: The Andy Williams Christmas Show from 1966

We’re taking a break from politics until the new year here at The DC Patriot by sharing some amazing Christmas shows, stories, and articles. We hope you enjoy the change of pace from the stressful world of Joe Biden’s America.
Beloved crooner Andy Williams sings his way through a Winter Wonderland of cherished Christmas classics, including “Carol Of The Bells,” “Mary’s Boy Child,” and his trademark rendition of “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year,” with the help of his wife, French songstress Claudine Longet; his singing siblings the Williams Brothers; and showbiz legends the Osmond Brothers.
0:00 The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
2:20 We Need a Little Christmas
7:34 Frivolous Four Plus One
8:18 Heigh Ho
8:47 Whistle While You Work
13:37 The Christmas Song
17:00 Love In A Home
19:50 Winter Weather
20:26 Winter Wonderland
23:03 Carol of the Bells
24:56 My Favorite Things
29:14 Caroling, Caroling
31:20 Mary’s Little Boy Child
38:00 Love In A Home
39:53 Silent Night Live in concert. December 18, 1966.
Starring: Andy Williams, Claudine Longet, the Williams Brothers, and the Osmond Brothers.
