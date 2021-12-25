WATCH: The Andy Williams Christmas Show from 1966

We’re taking a break from politics until the new year here at The DC Patriot by sharing some amazing Christmas shows, stories, and articles. We hope you enjoy the change of pace from the stressful world of Joe Biden’s America.

Beloved crooner Andy Williams sings his way through a Winter Wonderland of cherished Christmas classics, including “Carol Of The Bells,” “Mary’s Boy Child,” and his trademark rendition of “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year,” with the help of his wife, French songstress Claudine Longet; his singing siblings the Williams Brothers; and showbiz legends the Osmond Brothers.

0:00 The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

2:20 We Need a Little Christmas

7:34 Frivolous Four Plus One

8:18 Heigh Ho

8:47 Whistle While You Work

13:37 The Christmas Song

17:00 Love In A Home

19:50 Winter Weather

20:26 Winter Wonderland

23:03 Carol of the Bells

24:56 My Favorite Things

29:14 Caroling, Caroling

31:20 Mary’s Little Boy Child

38:00 Love In A Home

39:53 Silent Night Live in concert. December 18, 1966.



Starring: Andy Williams, Claudine Longet, the Williams Brothers, and the Osmond Brothers.

WATCH:

