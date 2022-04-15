WATCH: Tesla Owner’s Rant about Charging Electric Car Goes Viral￼

Here’s a little secret about electric cars. No matter how much we may love Elon Musk, they take forever to charge.

This drivers rant is absolutely spot on and hilarious, and we had to share it with you as we head into the weekend.

In fact, according to Electrek, even a Tesla Supercharger station, by far the fastest way to charge a Tesla, takes longer than it takes to fill up a tank of gas.

In that website’s words “Currently, most Tesla Superchargers can now recharge up to 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes, depending on the rate of charge.” That might sound impressive, but a Model S has an almost 400 mile range. That means that the best-case scenario is that it would take about 30 minutes to fill up. Now imagine dozens of those waiting in line for a charging port and you’ll see the problem.

And that’s the fastest of the options. Normal electric car charging stations of the sort you might have in your garage or often see in parking lots, those can take hours to recharge an electric car’s battery.

Some electric car owners knew that from the outset and it didn’t bother them. Whether because they’re big fans of the cars, think driving an electric car is virtuous because it’s better for the environment, or because they charge their car at home and the range issue doesn’t bother them, the charging issue isn’t an issue for them.

“The very rare time as a Tesla owner I wish I could pay $6/gallon for gas and be on my way. We need more super chargers.”

The very rare time as a Tesla owner I wish I could pay $6/gallon for gas and be on my way. We need more super chargers @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/qmxbghkycO — Ben Bergman (@thebenbergman) March 20, 2022

Imagine heading to a meeting, a family dinner, or get together, and this is what it looks like trying to “charge up” and get to your next destination. It’s absolute insanity!

