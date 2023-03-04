WATCH: Ted Cruz Says Fauci Should be Prosecuted Over Covid Lockdowns and Mandates But It Won’t Happen with Biden DOJ ‘0.00% They Will Not Do It’

Senator Ted Cruz while on stage with CPAC (Conservative Political Action Committee) along with Ohio Senator JD Vance, discussing Dr. Anthony Fauci.

J.D. Vance and Ted Cruz both unloaded on Fauci.

JD Vance: “Tony Fauci lied under oath, he lied to the American people, and nit’s not just that, he compelled and persuaded the FBI to censor information about the pandemic as it was unfolding. He tried to shut down and he used his government power to shut down the functioning of the first amendment. So that we could not have an open and honest debate of where Covid came from and what to do about it. Now I think it’s absolutely disgraceful what he did.”

Ted Cruz wasn’t kind either.

“Follow the money, and the money look, Dr. Fauci has done more damage than any bureaucrat in the history of our nation. He led polices that destroyed peoples lives, that hurt tens of millions of kids across this country. That destroyed businesses, and he lied repeatedly over and over and over again.”

“There is no person who’s done more to destroy trust with the scientific and medical community than Dr. Anthony Fauci. Who told millions of Americans lies knowingly, willingly, glibly, supremely arrogantly. Should there be any accountability in any sane system he would be prosecuted for lying under oath, and he would be in jail for lying under oath to Congress. Now unfortunately I can quantify with mathematical precision the likelihood that the Biden Justice Department will prosecute him. And the odds are 0.00% they will not do it. This is a lawless Department of Justice. Will there be accountability? There will be a accountability, number one. We have a majority in the house, and I’m confident in the House that we’re going to use that majority and use that to hold Dr. Fauci and the others who lied accountable.”

Ted Cruz continued..

“And we need to have hearings on the origins of Covid, we need to have hearings to follow the money, we need to have hearings examining and laying out the facts about how Fauci mislead the American people and the corruption that drove that.”

Watch the full interview below.

WATCH:

