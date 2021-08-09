WATCH: Ted Cruz Goes Scorched Earth Against State Dept. Rep on Biden’s Pathetic Iran Policy

Ted Cruz unloads on the Biden administration’s latest lack of effort towards the nation of Iran in his latest viral video.

Cruz drops this bomb about an Iranian kidnapping team on US Soil coming after American Journalists.

“In the last six months, the Ayatollah has declared open season on the United States and our interests. The Iranians have attacked American forces repeatedly and killed a United States military contractor. They have tried to conduct terrorism on US soil, even going as far as attempting kidnapping of an American journalist on American soil sending an Iranian kidnap team to our country.”

You can watch the full three and a half minute rant below, it’s phenomenal.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...