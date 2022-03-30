WATCH: Stephen A Smith’s Interview with WWE Legend Triple H on His Heart Surgery Due to Cardiac Issue, Says He Will Never Wrestle Again

One of the most famous WWE Superstars of all time, Triple H says he will never wrestle again after suffering a massive heart blockage and surgery that saved his life he is just now speaking out about.

According to Triple H (Paul Michael Levesque) who is married to Stephanie McMahon in real life, they have three daughters together, he will never wrestle again. He made the announcement on Twitter, and on Stephen A Smith’s show First Take on ESPN.

“I’ll will never wrestling again, first off I have a defibrillator in my chest, probably a good idea for me to not get zapped on live TV.”

Been a while since I’ve given an update on my health and what the future has in store for me.



Check out my conversation with @stephenasmith today on @firsttake. Full interview debuts tonight on Stephen A’s World on ESPN+. — Triple H (@TripleH) March 25, 2022

The interview below is emotional, and from someone who covered pro wrestling for almost 20 years, and has been a lifelong fan, this was tough to watch, but we’re all so glad he’s going to be okay.

WATCH:

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...