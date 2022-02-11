WATCH: Special Guest Arizona Congressional Candidate Josh Barnett on The Matt Couch Show

Arizona District One Congressional Candidate Josh Barnett sat down with Matt Couch on The Matt Couch Show to discuss his campaign for Congress in Arizona.

Josh has been a staunch fighter for not only Arizona but multiple states with Congressional expert David Jose, as the two have even written a book about the election integrity issues in America.

Watch as two good friends who kicked off the election audits in Arizona on stage together March 10, 2021 in Phoenix discuss the latest in the American political landscape.

WATCH:

