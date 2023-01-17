News

WATCH: Speaker Kevin McCarthy DESTROYS Mainstream Media in Brilliant Press Conference on Biden Classified Documents and Policy Issues

by Matt Couch

This is one of the best press conferences we’ve ever seen in the history of our nation. No, we’re not exaggerating.

Kevin McCarthy took to the podium to speak to the press on Friday, and he absolutely smashed it. President Trump was right yet again.

McCarthy handled the press with ease, fully answered questions, had dialogue with the media, and gave them more than they could handle and then some.

McCarthy talks about Biden’s classified document scandal, compares it to what happened to President Trump, and does so in a way that the American people can actually understand, regardless of party affiliation.

McCarthy slayed the question of the differences between Trump and Biden’s classified documents! Incredibly refreshing to have integrity back in our government.

The Speaker of the House also went on to talk about how they’ve made a commitment to America and they’ve repealed the 87,000 IRS agents as requested by their constituents.

The new Speaker of the House also talked about how they are taking the fight to China to stop them from controlling Americas medical supplies, medicines, fuel, and other things the Chinese are trying to gain power over.

Watch the full press conference below, it’s phenomenal.

WATCH:

