News

WATCH: Slovakian Parliament Puts Stop to Ukrainian Pandering, Does What American Congress Should Have Rips Flag Away From Woke Members

- by Matt Couch - 1 Comment

The Slovakian Parliament has had enough of the Ukrainian pandering and money grab and tore down two woke members trying to hold the flag up in front of their own countries flag.

As you can see from the video below, two members hold up a Slovakian flag behind the Ukrainian flag, as its’ disrespectful to hang or fly another flags colors in your countries government buildings or parliament.

Unfortunately the bought and paid for woke American politicians didn’t have the balls to do this when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited, and treated him like a king.

The same guy who has imprisoned his political opponents and other parties challenging him since 2014. Meanwhile leftist Democrats, uneducated conservatives, and the media continue to pander to this buffoon.

Thank God for some common sense here in Slovakia of all places.

Check out the video below, my favorite part is when he rips the twerps mask off as he’s walking away after taking the flag down. This is what should have happened in Washington, D.C. but our politicians are woke cowards.

WATCH:

New 1776 Original Stars Long Sleeve Shirt available at FaithNFreedoms.com

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

Related Posts

Southwest Power Pool Issues Energy Emergency Alert Warns of Possible Widespread and Sustained Outages

Can the GOP Make Congress Work for Americans? Colonel Rob Maness and Congressman Thomas Massie Explain on The Rob Maness Show [VIDEO]

JUST IN: Sean Hannity Admits in Deposition He Didn’t Believe Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims ‘I Did Not Believe It for One Second’

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gloria
Gloria
18 minutes ago

Makes $440 to $780 in step with day on-line art work that I received $17,800 in a unmarried month on-line appealing from home. VV10 I’m a every day scholar and art work best 1 to a attempt of hours in my spare time. clearly anyone can do this challenge and on-line decorate extra money through manner of method of simply mistreatment this website…. http://demandpay24.blogspot.com

0
Reply