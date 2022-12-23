WATCH: Slovakian Parliament Puts Stop to Ukrainian Pandering, Does What American Congress Should Have Rips Flag Away From Woke Members

The Slovakian Parliament has had enough of the Ukrainian pandering and money grab and tore down two woke members trying to hold the flag up in front of their own countries flag.

As you can see from the video below, two members hold up a Slovakian flag behind the Ukrainian flag, as its’ disrespectful to hang or fly another flags colors in your countries government buildings or parliament.

Unfortunately the bought and paid for woke American politicians didn’t have the balls to do this when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited, and treated him like a king.

The same guy who has imprisoned his political opponents and other parties challenging him since 2014. Meanwhile leftist Democrats, uneducated conservatives, and the media continue to pander to this buffoon.

Thank God for some common sense here in Slovakia of all places.

Check out the video below, my favorite part is when he rips the twerps mask off as he’s walking away after taking the flag down. This is what should have happened in Washington, D.C. but our politicians are woke cowards.

WATCH:

We need fighters like this, in the well of the house! https://t.co/OpUJuZrEBk — Britt T. Griffith (@britttgriffith) December 23, 2022

