WATCH: Skydiving Accident Survivor Speaks Out in Unbelievable Miraculous Story

In one of the most heartbreaking and gut wrenching stories we’ve ever heard told, a skydiving survivor tells his gruesome tale of survival after the unthinkable happened.
Logan was an adrenaline junky, he loved skydiving, he was on his 25th jump when the unthinkable happened, his parachute malfunctioned and wouldn’t open.
The Soft White Underbelly interview and portrait of Logan, a skydiver who survived a parachute failure in San Antonio, Texas.
This interview was so fascinating, that we had to share it with our audience here at The DC Patriot. God performs miracles, we see that more now than ever.
Watch this remarkable interview below.
WATCH:
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
Remodeling $700 a day with my cell phone part-time. Now I’ve gotten my fifth payslip for $19,632 and every one I’ve created has ended up duplicating and pasting images online. edc.290 This house painting makes yankee kingdom ready to make extra cash daily for clear aiming and jobs and also the standard earnings are just awesome… http://aboutwork11.blogspot.com