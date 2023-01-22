WATCH: Silk Reveals Possible Reason for Diamond’s Death, ‘Don’t You Dare Call Me A Conspiracy Theorist, I Saw it Happen’

Silk of the conservative duo Diamond and Silk spoke out at her sister memorial on Saturday, and may have revealed the reason or her sisters untimely and sudden death.

Former President Donald J. Trump was in attendance and led the memorial service on Saturday for Lynette Hardaway, the conservative media personality better known as “Diamond” from the Duo “Diamond and Silk”

Hardaway passed away suddenly from cardiac arrest on January 12.

“As soon as Diamond hung up the phone, she said to be ‘I can’t breathe’ it was sudden, out of nowhere, and no warning. I got her to the kitchen table, got her to the back door, so that she could get some air.”

Silk goes into how her husband and she followed the 9-1-1 instructions and how they did CPR on her waiting on the ambulance. However Silk begins to reveal quite a bit more.

“What I want a say to everybody, is don’t you dare call me a conspiracy theorist. Because I saw it happen, I saw how it happened, I was there when it happened. And it happened suddenly. I want America to wake up and pay attention. Something ain’t right. It’s time to investigate what’s really going on here, and get some answers to why our people are falling dead suddenly.”

You can watch the clip below from Diamond’s memorial.

WATCH:

So is she saying that her sister was fully vaxxed? If not then why make the statement? pic.twitter.com/xAjkaa4tZe — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 22, 2023

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



