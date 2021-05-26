WATCH: Shots Fired at George Floyd Memorial on One Year Anniversary of His Death

During the George Floyd memorial on Tuesday in Minneapolis, news cameras appeared to catch a shooting on camera at the place of Floyd’s death.

“Shots fired at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis,” reported Fox News correspondent Garrett Tenney. “It sounded like an exchange of gunfire with around 10 shots. Our crew evacuated the area and aren’t in a position to see more right now. I’ll update with more if/when we can.”

Check out what Heavy reported:

That’s the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted by a jury of murder. It’s not clear whether the shots being fired caused any injuries or what the motive was or who fired them.

Also on the anniversary, Floyd’s family was expected to meet with President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to CNN. Floyd died on May 25, 2020.

George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, told CNN that he thinks “things have changed” since Floyd died.

“I think it’s moving slowly, but it’s making progress. I just want everything to be better in life, because I don’t want to see people dying the same way my brother has passed,” Philonise Floyd said on CNN’s “New Day.”

Other journalists also heard the gunfire. Alex Presha, a journalist with ABC News, wrote that he heard about 12 gunshots.

“This morning at #GeorgeFloyd Square our team heard what sounded like well over a dozen gun shots. We’re rushed behind a row of cars. The once active intersection full of camera crews and people now clearing out. Everyone appears to be OK,” he wrote.

People sheltered in place after the shots rang out.

Philip Crowther of the Associated Press noted that one shot broke a window. “From our vantage point we see one broken window, apparently from one of the shots fired. Consensus among reporters here at George Floyd Square was that we heard anywhere between a dozen and two dozen shots fired,” he wrote on Twitter.

