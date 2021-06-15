News

WATCH: Shoplifter in Democrat Ran Hellhole San Francisco Fills Garbage Bag Full of Stolen Goods in Walgreens, Rides Out on His Bike as People Film

Matt Couch June 15, 2021 No Comments

Democrat ran cities are literally the hell holes of America, and it shows every single day. The proof is on video across America.

As you can see, this criminal inside a Walgreens in San Francisco is filling a garbage bag of full of stolen goods, and he literally rode his bike into the store, then rode it out with a bag full of stolen product.

Onlookers did nothing besides film him as he rides in and rides away, it’s pathetic and typical for a Democrat ran city in America.

Watch the ridiculous video below.

